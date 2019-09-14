Craig Allen remembers Eddie Money

Eddie Money is one artist whose music and career spans the decades of "New Jersey's Greatest Hits"...the 1970's, 80's and early 1990's.

And, now, he's gone (September 13th).

Just a few weeks after announcing that he was suffering from stage four esophageal cancer...discovered during his recovery from a heart valve replacement (just like Mick Jagger).

"The Money Man" was 70.

Eddie Money was born Edward Joseph Mahoney in Brooklyn, New York, on March 21, 1949.

Money originally followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a New York City police officer in 1966. As his interest in music grew, he knew that he'd have to leave behind his career in blue (1968), and become a full-time musician.

He moved to Berkeley California, and became a fixture in the local club scene.

Eddie changed his last name to "Money" in 1976, and also met legendary promoter Bill Graham. This is when Eddie's fortunes started to quickly change. By 1977, he grabbed the attention of Columbia Records, and secured a recording contract.

The late 1970's saw Money on the hit charts with "Baby Hold On" (#11/1978),

followed up by:

"Two Tickets To Paradise" (#22/1978)...

...and "Maybe I'm A Fool" (#22/1979).

Eddie Money returned to the pop charts in 1982 with "Think I'm In Love" (#16/1982).

He took full advantage of MTV exposure by putting out creative videos for "Think I'm In Love" (#16/1982)...

...and "Shakin'." (#63/1982).

His career then stalled...after a few releases failed to chart. Eddie Money also struggled with drug issues at this time.

From 1986, one of the first CDs in my now-vast library. (Craig Allen photo).

The 1986 album "Can't Hold Back" brought Eddie back to chart, radio and sales favor.

"Take Me Home Tonight," a duet with Ronnie Spector (Ronettes) went to #4 on the pop charts...

...and is one of "New Jersey's Greatest Hits."

"I Wanna Go Back" (#14/1987). This is one of my favorite Eddie Money hits that you never hear anymore! It takes on added poignancy, now.

"Endless Nights" (#21/1987) followed.

Eddie "owns" the classic car look, on this 1988 album cover. (Craig Allen photo).

"Walk On Water" in 1988...

...returned Eddie Money to the Top 10 (#9/1988).

"The Love In Your Eyes" (#24/1989)...

...and "Peace In Our Time" (#11/1989) rounded out the "Big Decade" for the former NYC police officer.

The Money Man in 1991. (Craig Allen photo).

The 1990's brought one last (top-40) chart entry: "I'll Get By" (#21/1992)...

...as, "Fall In Love Again" just missed the top-40...

...stalling at #54 in 1992.

The 1990's and 2000's brought numerous "Best Of" compilations, and several albums of new material (that did not chart).

The 1989 "Best Of" CD. (Craig Allen photo)

To date, Eddie Money has sold (well) over 28 million records. His songs have appeared in numerous movies and television shows, as well as video games like "Grand Theft Auto" and "Guitar Hero."

Eddie Money could always be found touring as a part of "oldies shows" along with other rock acts from the 1970's and 1980's. He was solo touring in July, when he canceled the tour for the heart valve replacement surgery.

In addition to singing, he was a multi-media star. Eddie Money also appeared on television comedies, such as: "The Drew Carey Show" and "The King Of Queens." More TV stuff" in a moment...

In his personal life, Eddie and his wife Laurie have one daughter, Jesse (who tours and sings with her dad) and four sons: Zachary, Joseph, Desmond, and Julian.

In 2012, Eddie Money was featured in a GEICO television commercial, singing "Two Tickets To Paradise" to prospective (and un-awed) vacationers. He's running the fictional "Eddie Money Travel Agency" in this memorable ad.

Over the past year, Eddie starred on the reality show "Real Money."

The episode where he shared his cancer diagnosis aired Thursday night...the day before his passing. It's expected that the show's second season will follow Eddie and his family through the rest of his "journey."

Eddie Money's family says:

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We can not imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

Check out this quick "bio" video...it's Eddie's life, in his own words:

And, you can check out Eddie Money's facebook page by clicking here.

Visit the official Eddie Money website here.

What would Eddie Money have done differently? Below:

Eddie Money, we'll miss you.

Thank you for the music.