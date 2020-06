What are you doing this afternoon?

Come join your friends and neighbors on the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

Be seen on the boardwalk. (Craig Allen photo).

We're broadcasting from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk studio, between 4th and 5th Avenues, til 7.

People are being socially safe on the beach. (Craig Allen photo).

Weather permitting, of course.

I'll have more pictures later, here at nj1015.com!