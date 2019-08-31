Craig Allen is broadcasting from Asbury Park

It's another beautiful afternoon in Asbury Park...

C'mon IN! (Craig Allen photo).

...where are you?

Do I see you? (Craig Allen photo).

You should join us at the "New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio!"

Do I see you...here? (Craig Allen photo).

If you haven't been able to join us til now...stop by this afternoon...

It's a BEAUTIFUL Saturday afternoon at the shore! (Craig Allen photo).

...this is our last Asbury Park live broadcast...

It's a sea of umbrellas. (Craig Allen photo).

...of the summer!

Talking with Tom Hayes from New Jersey Natural Gas. (NJ Prize Team photo).

Join me, Craig Allen, and the Jersey Prize Team...

Craig, Bob G, and Matt from the NJ Prize team. (NJ Prize Team photo).

...on the boardwalk, between 3rd & 4th Avenues. We're here until 7:00 tonight.

Maybe I see you...here? (Craig Allen photo).

Stop by to say Hi...and have some fun with New Jersey 101.5 in Asbury Park!