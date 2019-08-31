Craig Allen is broadcasting from Asbury Park
It's another beautiful afternoon in Asbury Park...
...where are you?
You should join us at the "New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio!"
If you haven't been able to join us til now...stop by this afternoon...
...this is our last Asbury Park live broadcast...
...of the summer!
Join me, Craig Allen, and the Jersey Prize Team...
...on the boardwalk, between 3rd & 4th Avenues. We're here until 7:00 tonight.
Stop by to say Hi...and have some fun with New Jersey 101.5 in Asbury Park!