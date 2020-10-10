Craig Allen goes to the MVC
You've seen the pictures here at nj1015.com...long lines at the Motor Vehicle Commission.
Just recently, Deminsky and Doyle were asking you if it's still "that bad" at the MVC.
I've been reading and watching (and listening), with apprehension, knowing it's time to get my car inspected.
With the COVID-19 shutdown, the MVC has been playing catch up, and "expiration dates" have been given extensions.
Shortly after the MVC reopened, I got my registration renewal in the mail. I promptly sent in my check, and a few weeks later...
...I got my new car registration back in the mail. No standing in line.
Then, it was time for some new tires...and replace my getting-noisier-by-the-day muffler. My mechanic said (at the time) I'd probably pass anyway.
I'm not taking any chances.
So, on a beautiful NJ morning (before more radio station work lands in my email inbox), I rush off to Flemington...
...with my fingers crossed.
It's ticket time...in a good way.
With time stamped ticket in hand...
...I join the line.
I've got to say that I've waited in longer inspection lines.
Is this my "lucky day?'
The line keeps moving, as all three inspection lanes are open, in Flemington, on my chosen morning.
Now, I wonder...which lane/garage bay will I end up in?
As almost always...I'm waved into the "Heavy Duty" inspection bay.
And, I wait by the...
...orange cone.
Even though I am in the more involved inspection garage...
...my car is "good to go" quickly.
Big SIGH (of relief).
Total time: waiting in line, and "Heavy Duty" inspection...20 minutes.
I'm good for 2 more years.
One more thing crossed of my Heavy Duty "to do" list.