Craig Allen can now league bowl in NJ
From time to time, I talk about it on-air on the weekends on New Jersey 101.5.
For the last couple years, I've been bowling in a league.
Before you get too excited, I'm not that good...just "average."
But I do have fun.
As I say, bowling proves that frustration can be fun (at times).
So, my team was in the middle of the standings, in March, when COVID-19 hit.
Then, word went out, that there would be no bowling for the next two weeks: March 19th & 26th.
Now, it's the end of September, and I have picked up my bowling ball for the first time since March.
In pre-game practice, the first ball I rolled...(since March)...was a strike.
Nice start. Right?
As you can see from the photo at the top, a mask is mandatory.
This was the first week back...
...and it feels so good.
Just one more bit of "normal"...
...returning to my life in the Garden State.
No, I'm not quite ready to mask up, and head back to the gym.
One step at a time.