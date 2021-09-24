TRENTON — A cow that broke free from a slaughterhouse was put down by police Friday morning when it resisted officers trying to corral it.

During the escape, the cow ran through a fence at the Trenton Halal Packing Company on Roebling Avenue in the Chambersburg section of Trenton around 9 a.m.

The cow made its way to South Olden and Cedar Lane just over the border Hamilton, according to Trenton police.

A New Jersey 101.5 listener said nine officers tried to wrangle the cow. Animal control and an official from the USDA were also on scene.

Police said the cow broke through another fence into a yard where Trenton and Hamilton police unsuccessfully tried to capture the cow.

When the cow couldn't be corralled a Trenton police officer fired a shot gun after the animal was deemed a threat.

The packing company removed the cow from the yard.

No officers or residents were injured.

In 2015, a cow escaped the Trenton Halal Packing Company and headed toward Route 295. It was shot with a tranquilizer gun and died shortly afterwards.

Jill Myra contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

