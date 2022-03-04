COVID-19 vax, mask mandates not entirely gone at NJPAC, Prudential Center
With the stroke of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's pen, indoor mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates came to end on Wednesday but they're still in place in some form at two of the city's largest venues.
The Prudential Center almost immediately no longer required fans to wear masks or show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend an event. Masks may still be worn by choice and artists and promoters may require proof of vaccine or masks.
Judas Priest is requiring ticketholders for their March 30 to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative test 72 hours prior to entering The Rock. The band is also requiring mask to be worn by everyone.
J Balvin is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination without the testing option for their May 21 concert.
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is requiring mask use at all performances until March 29. All ticketholders over the age of 5 must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of a performance.
NJPAC on Friday afteroon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Ticketholders will still need to bring a mask to all events if they arrive via NJ Transit. A federal mask mandate for public transportation remains in place through at least March 18.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.