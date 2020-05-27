Couple charged with having pipe bombs, cops say

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A man and his girlfriend were charged with possessing illegal explosives after two pipe bombs were discovered at their home and at the home of an acquaintance where they had been staying, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

An investigation into William Heath, 47, and Ashley Sprague, 32 of Pemberton Township, began after law enforcement was tipped off.

Two pipe bombs were found during searches on Friday of their home on Lakehurst Road and inside a truck owned by Heath parked at the Southampton residence where he and Sprague were arrested, Coffina said.

Heath is believed to have manufactured the pipe bombs, according to Coffina.

They were both charged with possession of explosives/bombs for an unlawful purpose and possession of prohibited weapons and devices. Sprague was being held pending a detention hearing.

Heath was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for carrying a revolver. He is being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: