Could you pass these questions from an NJ driver’s written test?

Did you hear the news? The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will no longer be giving you a written test. Well, not on paper anyway. You’ll still have to pass a so-called written exam before getting your learner’s permit but the test will now be given online.

If you’re thinking wait, the knowledge test was already being administered on computer at MVC offices, you’re not wrong. But now teens in high school who had been taking their tests at school on paper will also be switched to all-digital web-based exams.

This got me wondering if after all these years of driving would I be able to ace a written test?

Would you?

Here are just some of the questions that might appear on your NJ knowledge test taken from the 2022 NJMVC handbook.

It’s multiple choice. Scroll to the bottom to see if you picked the right answers.

QUESTIONS

To lessen the chance of a collision, stay at least ____ car length behind the vehicle ahead of you for each 10 mph of speed.

One

Two

Three

Four

If you plan to turn, you must start to signal at least _________ before you turn.

100 feet

50 feet

75 feet

25 feet

When are you allowed to drive on the shoulder to pass another vehicle on the right?

If the vehicle is turning right

If the vehicle has stopped for an emergency

If the vehicle is turning left

Never

Total stopping distance equals

perception distance + reaction distance + braking distance.

perception distance + reaction distance.

perception distance + braking distance.

reaction distance + braking distance

When you're driving in fog at night, you should use

Emergency flashers

High-beams

Low-beams

Parking lights

What should you do when you park your vehicle facing uphill next to a curb?

Set the hand brake and turn the wheels away from the curb.

Set the hand brake and keep the wheels straight.

Set the hand brake and turn the wheels toward the curb.

Put the transmission in first gear

You must use your headlights

from three hours after sunset to one hour before sunrise.

from one hour after sunset to one hour before sunrise.

from two hours after sunset to one hour before sunrise.

from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise.

What light should bicyclists use to be visible to other motorists?

Orange

Red

Yellow

Green

While you're driving, keep both hands on the steering wheel at

the ten o'clock and three o'clock positions.

the eight o'clock and three o'clock positions.

the nine o'clock and two o'clock positions.

the nine o'clock and three o'clock positions.

When driving at 20 mph on packed snow, you should maintain a following distance of at least

6 seconds

5 seconds

4 seconds

3 seconds

Don't turn your ignition key to the lock position while your vehicle is in motion because it will

lock the transmission.

lock the steering wheel.

lock the brakes.

lock the gas pedal.

If a tire blows out, you should

Brake hard

Keep your foot in the gas pedal

Keep your vehicle going straight

All of the above

ANSWERS

To lessen the chance of a collision, stay at least ___ car length behind the vehicle ahead of you for each 10 mph of speed.

Correct answer: One

If you plan to turn, you must start to signal at least _________ before you turn.

Correct answer: 100 feet

When are you allowed to drive on the shoulder to pass another vehicle on the right?

Correct answer: Never

Total stopping distance equals

Correct answer: perception distance + reaction distance + braking distance

(Total stopping distance is the sum of your perception distance (how far your vehicle goes from when you see the hazard until your brain processes it), reaction distance (how far the vehicle goes from when your brain orders your foot to take action until your foot actually starts to brake), and braking distance (how far the vehicle continues to travel once you apply the brake)

When you're driving in fog at night, you should use

Correct answer: Low-beams

What should you do when you park your vehicle facing uphill next to a curb?

Correct answer: Set the hand brake and turn the wheels away from the curb

You must use your headlights

Correct answer: from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise

What light should bicyclists use to be visible to other motorists?

Correct answer: Green

While you're driving, keep both hands on the steering wheel at

Correct answer: the nine o'clock and three o'clock positions. (If you were thinking ten o’clock and two o’clock, that was before airbags)

When driving at 20 mph on packed snow, you should maintain a following distance of at least

Correct answer: 6 seconds

Don't turn your ignition key to the lock position while your vehicle is in motion because it will

Correct answer: lock the steering wheel

If a tire blows out, you should

Correct answer: Keep your vehicle going straight (If you experience a flat tire or blowout, you should take your foot off the gas pedal, hold the steering wheel firmly, and keep your vehicle going straight while you let the vehicle slow down gradually. Brake gently only after the vehicle is back under your control.

