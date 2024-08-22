Costs keeping you away from higher education? NJ university wants to help

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

🏫Begins fall 2025

🏫Must be a NJ resident, among other requirements

🏫Filling the gap in financial aid

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Roughly 78% percent of families last year removed a school from their list of choices based on its cost, according to a 2023 Sallie Mae/Ipsos national study.

But at Rider University, a new program aims to keep more cash in undergraduates’ pockets: Rider Tuition Guarantee. The fall 2025 semester will launch the savings effort.

Photo by Peter G. Borg/Rider University
The program is inactive during the winter and spring terms.

The enrollee doesn’t have to do extra steps — automatic consideration will happen when someone fills out the FAFSA by the school’s priority deadline.

Program duration, frequently asked questions and more can be found here.

Credit: michaeljung
Program requirements

  • Be from New Jersey
  • 3.5 or higher GPA
  • Household adjusted gross income being $50,000 or less
  • Receive both full Tuition Aid Grants (TAG) and Pell Grants

What’s not covered

  • books
  • school fee
  • technology fee
  • student fee
  • room and board
Getty Images
