Costs keeping you away from higher education? NJ university wants to help
🏫Begins fall 2025
🏫Must be a NJ resident, among other requirements
🏫Filling the gap in financial aid
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Roughly 78% percent of families last year removed a school from their list of choices based on its cost, according to a 2023 Sallie Mae/Ipsos national study.
But at Rider University, a new program aims to keep more cash in undergraduates’ pockets: Rider Tuition Guarantee. The fall 2025 semester will launch the savings effort.
The program is inactive during the winter and spring terms.
The enrollee doesn’t have to do extra steps — automatic consideration will happen when someone fills out the FAFSA by the school’s priority deadline.
Program duration, frequently asked questions and more can be found here.
Program requirements
- Be from New Jersey
- 3.5 or higher GPA
- Household adjusted gross income being $50,000 or less
- Receive both full Tuition Aid Grants (TAG) and Pell Grants
What’s not covered
- books
- school fee
- technology fee
- student fee
- room and board
