Begins fall 2025

Must be a NJ resident, among other requirements

Filling the gap in financial aid

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Roughly 78% percent of families last year removed a school from their list of choices based on its cost, according to a 2023 Sallie Mae/Ipsos national study.

But at Rider University, a new program aims to keep more cash in undergraduates’ pockets: Rider Tuition Guarantee. The fall 2025 semester will launch the savings effort.

The program is inactive during the winter and spring terms.

The enrollee doesn’t have to do extra steps — automatic consideration will happen when someone fills out the FAFSA by the school’s priority deadline.

Program duration, frequently asked questions and more can be found here.

Program requirements

Be from New Jersey

3.5 or higher GPA

Household adjusted gross income being $50,000 or less

Receive both full Tuition Aid Grants (TAG) and Pell Grants

What’s not covered

books

school fee

technology fee

student fee

room and board

