Costco offers sweet deal with brand new membership sign-ups

From electronics to groceries, luggage to clothing, and everything else in between, plus thousands of brands available, Costco Wholesale has been a one-stop shop for many people.

Now, the multi-billion global retailer has a special deal for new membership holders.

From now until Dec. 31., if you purchase a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership, you’ll also receive a $40 digital Costco gift card.

Another piece of good news? The price of a Costco membership card is not going up. It remains at $60, according to a report from USA Today.

With strong renewal rates from loyal shoppers and new sign-ups, Costco does not feel the need to pressure to raise its membership fee, said Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti, and reported by USA Today.

The new membership and free gift card combo deal is only available when you sign-up online.

Here is what you need to know:

The deal is valid for new Costco members only or for members whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months.

A Gold Star Membership includes one free household gift card for anyone over the age of 18 and living at the same address. The maximum quantity that can be purchased per customer is two. But one must be for personal use and the other must be gifted.

The Gold Star Membership is valid for one year at any Costco location worldwide and at Costco.com.

Qualified members will receive their $40 Digital Costco Shop Card by email within two weeks of redeeming their purchase.

Your Costco membership card must be redeemed by Jan. 27, 2024 to qualify for the $40 gift card promotion.

The $40 digital Costco shop card does not expire. To receive the shop card, the new Costco member must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up.

There are 21 Costco locations in New Jersey.

