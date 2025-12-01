💍 U.S. Senator Cory Booker weds Alexis Lewis after a fast-moving romance.

NEWARK — A seemingly whirlwind romance for U.S. Senator Cory Booker, who got married in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 56-year–old New Jersey Democrat proposed to Alexis Lewis in August while in Kauai, Hawaii.

In September, Booker announced the engagement and by Saturday, they were married.

Civil ceremony in Newark and D.C. celebration marked by photo shoots

The U.S. senator and 38-year-old Lewis were wed in a Newark civil ceremony on Nov. 24 and had a Washington D.C. celebration on Nov. 29, People magazine reported.

Photos at both locations were shared to social media, tagging professional photographers, Paperboysweddings.

Cory Booker gets married in time for Thanksgiving 2025 U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ on April 5, 2025 in Paramus (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) loading...

A relationship that began in 2024 — and Booker’s past ties

Booker has said he began dating his now-wife after meeting through a friend and were together since at least last year.

Lewis has worked in real estate, People also reported.

He previously dated actress Rosario Dawson from 2019 to 2022.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” Booker wrote In an Instagram post on Sept. 2, announcing their engagement.

New Jersey star power: Bon Jovi congratulates the newlyweds

New Jersey rockstar Jon Bon Jovi was among well wishers for the newlyweds, sharing a photo with his wife, Dorothea and the Bookers, writing “Congratulations Cory and Alexis .. sending you both lots of love.”

The sweet post earned a reply from Booker, who commented on Instagram “Love you all so much. More than you know, your family inspires us.Thank you for lifting our love.”

Booker and Bon Jovi have been longtime friends, appearing at Democratic fundraisers together over the past decade or more.

Lewis has already changed her profile name on Instagram to Alexis Lewis Booker.

She shared a family table photo for Thanksgiving just before the couple shared their wedding photos, writing "so much to be thankful for."

