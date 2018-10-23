Cory Booker has an idea, and you should be scared

I don't know what happened to the Republican Party in this country. Seems they've grown subservient to Trump and alt-right nutjobs. But I also don't know what happened to the Democratic Party in this country. From sanitizing words like illegal alien to ever-expanding social programs to Bernie Sanders playing Santa Claus and almost winning the nomination. Is there no one moderate anymore? Is there no one who makes sense?

Behold Sen. Cory Booker's bill that will give every U.S. baby born a savings account with $1,000 in it , interest bearing of course, and granted by the federal government. The government would deposit up to $2,000 per year into each child's account depending on total family income. This would go right up until the child turns 18. So, potentially, $35,000 leaving out the 18th birthday. This money could only be used for home ownership or "human and financial capital investments that change life trajectories."

So how does Booker justify all of us taxpayers contributing to other people's children?

"Everyone in America should have a real shot to succeed, but federal policy over decades and an upside down tax code that heaps benefits on the very rich and big corporations have grown the gap between those who have much and those who have little."

Another step towards socialism. This is not the America I was promised when I was a kid.

And of course there's a racial angle here. The median net worth of whites is almost 10 times larger than it is for blacks. According to Federal Reserve numbers from last year, black families with zero or negative net worth is about 1 in 5.

So this is what America has come to? Handing out money just for being born? Last year 3,853,472 babies were born in our country. Booker's plan would mean nearly 4 billion dollars of savings accounts in just one year. What is he thinking? Just like a $15 minimum wage, this serves to gut some drive and ambition to better yourself out of people born into poverty.

A lot has been written of late about the GOP losing its way in recent years. Not enough is being written about the Democrats unplugging from reality and going adrift.

