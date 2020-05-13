Correctional police officer is NJ’s 13th cop to die from COVID-19

A Hudson County correctional police officer is the 12th cop in the state and the third in the past week to die from the COVID-19 virus, according to the N.J. State PBA.

Officer Zeb Craig, 56, a seven-year veteran of the Hudson County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center in Kearny, died Sunday after returning home from an Essex County hospital.

He is the fourth worker at the facility in Kearny to die from the virus. Officer Bernard Wadell and nurse Daisy Doronila also lost their lives. NorthJersey.com reported that the head of the commisary also died.

All employees at state prisons are being tested, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on April 30.

Craig was remembered on the Glen Rock PBA Local 110 Facebook page "for his big heart for everyone he encountered."

Hudson County Corrections Director Ron Edwards told the Hudson County View that Craig appeared stoic but just the opposite once you got to know him. Craig had been released from the hospital a week ago and was feeling better before his death. He was married and had a daughter.

A funeral for Glen Ridge police Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts who died on Monday from the virus, is scheduled for Thursday at noon at the borough Municipal Building followed by a procession to Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair.

Newark police Sgt. Michael Clegg died on Sunday from COVID-19, according to Newark police.

