You may recall at the last Supreme Court nomination hearing of Brett Kavanaugh two years ago, when NJ U.S. Senator Corey Booker had his "I am Spartacus" moment. Well, he's at it again this week at the Senate confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. In his typical, condescending, overly dramatic, transparently phony, race-baiting style, he grilled the nominee for over half an hour.

With no real questions about her qualifications or integrity, he went back to the well of his tried and true weapon in his arsenal, the race card. Never mind that she has two adopted black children from Haiti, he saw it necessary to lecture the judge on racial disparities in the justice system, as if she was the cause of them. We here in New Jersey know his "act" and it wore thin with us years ago.

But you have to wonder if the rest of the country sees through his cheap "soap opera"-level acting style that he trots out every time there is a Senate hearing. It's not only tired and obviously false, it's disgusting. If any Senator has valid questions and concerns about any nominee to the highest court, they should absolutely press hard with their questions to determine if the person is qualified and worthy of the position.

To obviously pretend in such a clearly phony and disingenuous attempt to try and smear or degrade a person, using his usual race-baiting tactics is embarrassing. It's old. It's tired and it's beneath the office of a U.S. senator to play such games no matter how desperate they are to not allow this nominee to be admitted to the Supreme Court. Someone from his constituency needs to call out his obnoxious phony behavior, so the rest of the country knows we think it's pointless and stupid too. WE DO!!!

