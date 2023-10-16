Cops: Woman killed her mother, hanged herself in Brooklawn, NJ motel room

Cops: Woman killed her mother, hanged herself in Brooklawn, NJ motel room

Rodewayy Inn, Brooklawn (Google Street View)

BROOKLAWN — The deaths of two women inside a motel room have been ruled as a murder-suicide, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say Brooklawn resident Dawn Ogburn, 38, stabbed her mother to death before hanging herself.

Police responded to the Rodeway Inn, located on Crescent Boulevard, on Saturday afternoon for the report of a deceased female inside a room.

When officers arrived, they found two bodies, the prosecutor's office said — Dawn Ogburn's, as well as the body of 63-year-old Deann Ogburn, also of Brooklawn.

At this time, the prosecutor's office said, the investigation has determined that Dawn Ogburn fatally stabbed her mother and then hanged herself.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

Filed Under: Brooklawn, Camden County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM