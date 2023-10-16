BROOKLAWN — The deaths of two women inside a motel room have been ruled as a murder-suicide, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say Brooklawn resident Dawn Ogburn, 38, stabbed her mother to death before hanging herself.

Police responded to the Rodeway Inn, located on Crescent Boulevard, on Saturday afternoon for the report of a deceased female inside a room.

When officers arrived, they found two bodies, the prosecutor's office said — Dawn Ogburn's, as well as the body of 63-year-old Deann Ogburn, also of Brooklawn.

At this time, the prosecutor's office said, the investigation has determined that Dawn Ogburn fatally stabbed her mother and then hanged herself.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)