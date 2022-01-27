Mount Laurel, NJ woman found beaten to death in bed; friend taken into custody
MOUNT LAUREL — As a 38-year-old woman was found beaten to death in her own bed, a male acquaintance was picked up after driving her Jeep and withdrawing cash from the woman's account at two ATMs, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced on Thursday.
Melissa Malcolm was found dead in her Mount Laurel Road home Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. by Mount Laurel police officers doing a wellness check because she did not show up for work.
Andrew Kramer, 31, of Mantua, was taken into custody as a person of interest, Coffin said. No homicide charges had been filed against him as of Thursday afternoon.
Kramer was seen on surveillance video using Malcolm’s debit card to withdraw money from cash machines at two different convenience stores, hours before the woman’s body was found — around 2:15 a.m. in the Marlton area of Evesham and 4 a.m. in Brooklawn, according to the prosecutor’s office.
He also was driving Malcolm’s silver 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time of those withdrawals, Coffina said.
Kramer was next seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where at gunpoint, he approached a man and told him he needed a ride.
The man told Kramer that he could stay in his garage — but once Kramer entered the garage, the man locked him in and called police.
Officers arrived and took Kramer into custody.
Philadelphia police were preparing to charge Kramer with weapons offenses and making terroristic threats, while Coffina’s office was preparing charges against him for credit card and motor vehicle theft.
Police have asked for the public’s help in finding Malcolm’s 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which has a New Jersey license plate — M73 HKY.
Anyone who sees the vehicle has been asked to call the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-1414, ext. 1524 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
Malcolm lived in a ranch-style, single-family home, according to property records.