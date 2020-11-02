Cops: We found, drugs, guns … and 2 young kids in dirty laundry

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Manchester police charged a man with a slew of weapons, drug and child endangerment charges after an investigation into the assault of a woman an Ocean County campground.

Police said Rameek Peace, 31, was identified as a possible suspect in the incident at the Surf and Stream Campground in Manchester Township on Oct. 21, during which a woman was assaulted inside an SUV. They said the assailant threatened several residents who tried to come to her aid before leaving the scene.

A prepared statement from police didn't say how he was first identified as a suspect in the assault.

Police searched a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu detectives had seen Peace drive numerous times parked outside his home on Route 70 in Manchester Township and found a .40 caliber, Springfield XD handgun loaded with hollow point bullets, 1,000 wax folds of heroin with an approximate street value of $5,000, $2,020 in cash and additional ammunition, police said. Officers said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home as well.

The handgun matched the description provided by multiple victims and witnesses, according to police.

During the search of the house, police also found a 2-month-old infant and a 2-year-old toddler who had been left unaccompanied and without any supervision in a bed covered in dirty laundry, police said. The children were released to their mother and the Department of Child Protection and Permanency was notified, police said.

Peace was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, endangering the welfare of children, money laundering, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peace is detained at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

