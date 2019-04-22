Cops say this man had more than 1,000 child porn images

A Union County resident police allege had a collection of more than 1,000 images of child pornography was arrested over the weekend at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Jose Ravelo, 32, of Roselle was charged with a single count of second-degree possession of child pornography and endangering the welfare of children.

Ravelo had fled to Peru, his native country, late last year shortly after law enforcement raided his home and took more than 20 electronic devices, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan.

Officers with the Union County Sheriff’s Office recently found that Ravelo had booked a flight back to Newark and he was arrested at Terminal C on Saturday morning.

Ravelo was taken to Union County Jail, pending a first appearance and detention hearing expected this week.

