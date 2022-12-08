Cops say old driver turned NJ nail salon into drive-thru (Opinion)

It's happened again. Another business has had a car come barreling through its wall in New Jersey.

This time at Bliss Nails, a nail salon in the Highland Shopping Center in Paramus. Police say on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. an 83-year-old driver crashed his vehicle through the front wall.

According to Paramus Police Chief Kenneth R. Ehrenberg,

Upon arrival, officers observed that a 2007 Lexus RX wagon had driven through the front window and wall of the establishment and was completely located in the structure.

When these things happen it feels like a miracle when no one is killed. In this case although there were several workers and customers inside the shop only one woman received an injury to her hand which was minor enough that she was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Lucky. Very lucky.

We won't always be this lucky though. In my opinion the longer New Jersey goes turning a blind eye to aging drivers the likelihood of tragedies increases. We are a state that does absolutely nothing to make sure elderly drivers remain safe at the wheel.

Not only does New Jersey not require any retesting of elderly drivers of any kind, it doesn't even require in-person renewal beyond a certain age.

It's time for change.

Let's face it, skills often decline. Reaction time often declines. Feckless politicians aren't doing elderly constituents any favors by not acting on the matter. Politicians are more concerned about losing votes than about elderly drivers losing their lives.

In the Paramus accident the elderly driver has not been charged but an investigation is ongoing according to authorities.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

