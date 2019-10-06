Cops quiet about ‘criminal investigation’ in NJ neighborhood

MANALAPAN — Details are few about a "criminal investigation" in a Monmouth County neighborhood on Saturday night with shots possibly fired, according to at least one resident and a published report.

Manalapan police issued a warning on their Twitter account about an "active criminal investigation going on in area of Pension Road and Union Hill Road" but offered no further details.

Don Gorrell in his response to the tweet said he heard 3-5 shots around 9:30 p.m. and then 5-10 shots a few minutes later.

"I assumed fireworks until I looked outside and saw the police," Gorrell wrote in his response.

Other residents responding to the tweet reported a large police presence in the Union Hill neighborhood.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News that suspects were taken into custody after an individual was found with bullet wounds at 25 Fawn Run. The person struck was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, according to the RLS report.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office would not disclose details about the incident on Sunday afternoon and Manalapan police did not immediately return a message for comment.

