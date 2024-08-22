ATLANTIC CITY — A Pennsylvania woman who had been on the run from the law couldn't escape capture after threatening to kill a shop worker along the boardwalk, according to police.

On Tuesday morning, Atlantic City officers were called to the 2500 block of the boards for a report of a dispute involving a firearm.

A merchant said he and a woman started arguing because she was blocking the entrance to the business while he was trying to open for the day.

The woman spat on the worker during the altercation, police say.

The subject tried to flee as the worker called 911, but the worker grabbed her shirt to keep her close, according to police.

At that point, police say, the subject lifted her shirt, revealing the handle of a firearm and threatening to kill him.

The merchant let go and the woman fled on a bike.

Officers got a description of the subject, later identified as 33-year-old Fatima Gadson, and surveillance video spotted her fleeing on Texas Avenue.

A short time later, Gadson's bike was found by officers on Pacific Avenue. Officers spotted Gadson on foot, about to enter a convenience store with a gun in hand.

According to police, Gadson was ordered by officers to drop the firearm, but she entered the store instead.

Following additional demands from officers inside the store, Gadson dropped the gun, which was determined to be an imitation firearm.

Upon making the arrest, officers learned that Gadson had 15 active warrants.

The Philadelphia resident has been charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, obstruction of justice, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about Gadson or this matter is encouraged to contact the Atlantic City Police Deparrment at 609-347-5766.

Attorney information for Gadson was not immediately available.

