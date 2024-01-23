Cops: NJ toll cheat used special device hundreds of times

A New Jersey man who has accrued nearly 300 unpaid toll violations was arrested after trying to block his license plate while crossing the George Washington Bridge, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

According to Port Authority police, Lequincy Anderson owes the agency close to $20,000, for $5,167 in unpaid tolls and $14,600 in fees, as the result of 292 known violations.

While Anderson was driving a BMW through the toll plaza of the George Washington Bridge on Friday, police noticed that there was a device blocking the plate number, which would have prevented the agency from issuing a toll invoice by mail.

(Video screenshot of a BMW's license-plate device) Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Video taken by Port Authority shows the toll-cheat device in use. It appears that with the press of a button, a driver can activate the device that essentially acts like shades on a window, completely blocking the license plate from cameras or the naked eye.

Anderson has been charged with theft of service, tampering with a government document, and possession of burglary tools. He was also cited for failure to produce his insurance card, and the improper display of license plates.

On Monday, the Port Authority announced that it had recovered more than $25 million from toll cheats in 2023.

