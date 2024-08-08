Cops: NJ sex offender broke parole in Bayonne

BAYONNE — Less than two weeks after breaking into a motor vehicle, a Newark man stole hundreds of dollars from church collection boxes, according to Bayonne police.

Raymond Gorczycki, 50, was arrested Wednesday morning for the alleged thefts.

According to police, Gorczycki damaged three collection boxes at St. John Paul II Parish on July 23. Gorczycki got away with between $200 and $300, police said.

And Gorczycki was identified as the actor in a theft from a motor vehicle on Aug. 3 in the area of Lexington Avenue.

Beyond charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, Gorczycki was changed with a parole violation.

Gorczycki was convicted in 2002 for sexual assault against two juvenile females. The registered sex offender has been cited numerous times for parole offenses, including in 2018, when he failed to inform officials that he had changed addresses.

