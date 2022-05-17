Cops: Mount Laurel, NJ elderly man killed his wife, wanted to end her pain

Cops: Mount Laurel, NJ elderly man killed his wife, wanted to end her pain

Dan Mook (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

MOUNT LAUREL — An 84-year-old man has been charged with murder and weapons charges in connection with what may have been a mercy killing of his own wife, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Dan Mook and his wife Sharon, 82, shared a room at an assisted living facility on Fernbrooke Lane, where he stabbed her and then turned the knife on himself, but survived, according to authorities.

Mount Laurel police were called to the facility just before 7:30 p.m. on May 15. Upon arrival, they found Dan Mook suffering from numerous cuts and stab wounds. His wife was already deceased — an autopsy ruled the cause of death to be multiple stab and slash wounds.

According to the police department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant killed his wife because she was in poor health and he was concerned that she was suffering.

Dan Mook has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden after the incident and is in stable condition.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts

Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Filed Under: Burlington County, Crime, Mount Laurel
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top