MOUNT LAUREL — An 84-year-old man has been charged with murder and weapons charges in connection with what may have been a mercy killing of his own wife, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Dan Mook and his wife Sharon, 82, shared a room at an assisted living facility on Fernbrooke Lane, where he stabbed her and then turned the knife on himself, but survived, according to authorities.

Mount Laurel police were called to the facility just before 7:30 p.m. on May 15. Upon arrival, they found Dan Mook suffering from numerous cuts and stab wounds. His wife was already deceased — an autopsy ruled the cause of death to be multiple stab and slash wounds.

According to the police department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant killed his wife because she was in poor health and he was concerned that she was suffering.

Dan Mook has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden after the incident and is in stable condition.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

