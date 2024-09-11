An East Orange man is responsible for two armed robberies and a sexual assault at two different motels in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Jameel Alston, 27, has been charged with multiple offenses, officials said. He was arrested on Monday.

On Aug. 28, police were called to a Motel 6, where a female victim reported being sexually assaulted and robbed by an armed intruder, the prosecutor's office said.

Shortly after, a woman was the target of an armed robbery at the Ritz Motel, officials said. Officers were able to tie the same vehicle to both incidents.

According to police, Alston was apprehended in Irvington with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

Alston has been charged with counts of sexual assault, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, and weapons offenses.

He's being held at Essex County Jail pending his first court appearance on Friday.

Anyone with information related to Alston or this case can contact Union County Special Victims Unit Detective Jorge Rios at 908-403-0044 or Elizabeth Police Detective Gino Quelopana at 908-578-8239.

