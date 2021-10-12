LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Police said they are looking for a truck in a fatal crash Monday morning on Route 1, one of two hit-and-run crashes Monday in Mercer County.

Lawrence police Lt. Chris Longo said a white and green tractor-trailer pulling a flatbed struck a woman as she crossed the northbound side of Route 1 at Bakers Basin Road around 5:55 a.m. and left the scene.

The woman was identified as Maria Moreira, 54, of Lawrence.

"We are absolutely devastated by the passing and we are struggling to find the funds to cover the cost of the service," her family wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses.

Hickory Corner Road sign (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news)

Driver arrested in East Windsor hit-and-run

East Windsor police said Francisco Merino-Angel, 35, of Trenton struck pedestrian Carl Ewald, 52, of East Windsor, with a Ford Econoline van as he crossed Route 130 in the southbound lanes at Hickory Corner Road around 4:45 a.m.

Ewald suffered life-threatening injuries.

Merino-Angel was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report, operating an unsafe vehicle, a cracked windshield and endangering an injured victim.

