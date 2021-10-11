A pair of hit-and-run crashes in two Mercer County municipalities in the 6 a.m. hour Monday remained under investigation hours later, with a pedestrian fatality confirmed in one of the two incidents.

Lawrence Township police said in a release that they received a call from a driver just after 6:30 a.m., reporting a person down in the roadway at the intersection of Route 1 north and Bakers Basin Road.

When officers arrived, they did find a pedestrian who had been struck in the area. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office later confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that a woman crossing Route 1 had been killed.

No description of the vehicle is yet available, according to Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Lawrence police reported just after 12:15 p.m. Monday that the roadway was reopened.

The prosecutor also told New Jersey 101.5 a second hit-and-run occurred around 6 a.m. Monday, at Route 130 and Hickory Run Road in East Windsor.

In that crash, the prosecutor said, a male pedestrian was hit by a box truck. That man was last reported in critical condition.

With regard to the Lawrence crash, township police ask that any witnesses or people who might have further information contact Detective Joseph Radlinsky at 609-844-7134 or jradlinsky@lawrencetwp.com.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

