Cops look for man who took upskirt photos of women at NJ shore arcades

CAPE MAY — Police are looking for a man who allegedly took upskirt pictures of women in two arcades in August.

Cape May Police released a video to NBC Philadelphia of a man dropping a card on the floor of the Family Fun Arcade on Aug. 24 behind a woman wearing a dress. She is concentrating on her game and has no reaction to what is going on around her.

An investigation determined he did the same thing in the Cape May Arcade earlier in the day.

Police told NBC Philadelphia the man is known to spend time in Cape May during the summer.

Cape May police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

