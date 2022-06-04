ORANGE — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction related to a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in May.

Authorities in Essex County are looking for a 2020-2021 Toyota Highlander that was allegedly involved in the incident that claimed the life of 46-year-old Felipe Chay.

The photo above is an example of the vehicle authorities are seeking. According to officials, the vehicle, colored Moon Dust or Precious Galena, may exhibit damage to the driver's side, including a completely detached driver's side view mirror. Officials note, however, any damage may have been repaired since the collision.

At approximately 10:54 p.m. on May 14, Chay was struck on Scotland Road between Cary Street and Frankfort Street in Orange, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsbile is asked to contact the the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-EC.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.