Cops kill son of Morris police official in ‘domestic disturbance’ call

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — Police responding to a reported "domestic disturbance" Tuesday afternoon ended up fatally shooting the son of a department official.

Police said the man was holding what appeared to be a pistol, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. on Fairchild Avenue after police were called about an armed man who had cut himself, state officials said.

Officers from the township, Morristown and Morris Plains departments responded to the 911 call and found Timothy O'Shea, 24, outside the house bleeding and holding a pistol, state officials said.

Morristown Green identified O'Shea as the son of retired township police Lt. Kevin O'Shea, who now serves as the department's executive administrative assistant.

The Attorney General's Office on Wednesday did not say what prompted the officer to fire, citing the ongoing investigation.

The pistol held by O'Shea was a replica Beretta 9mm airsoft pistol.

Officers tended to O'Shea until an ambulance transported him to Morristown Medical Center where he died at 5:41 p.m.

