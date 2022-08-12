A Superior Court judge has ruled that Horus G. Nunez-Velazquez, of Kearny, will remain in jail pretrial after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman from Paterson.

Pretrial detention was granted on Thursday for Nunez-Velazaquez, who was arrested in June after fleeing the state when a warrant was filed for his arrest in February.

The 35-year-old is charged with first-degree kidnapping, multiple counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree refusal to allow a biological sample to be drawn.

According to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Paterson police were contacted on May 19, 2021, by the mother of a 32-year-old woman who had gone missing from their home.

An investigation revealed that Nunez-Velazquez had met the woman online, picked her up from her residence, and took her to a nearby park and his apartment.

During an interview with investigators, the woman disclosed numerous sexual acts with the defendant in the park, in his car, and in his apartment, police said. According to officials, Nunez-Velazaquez shoved the woman out of his vehicle at her home when he noticed he was being followed by the woman's family.

Anyone with additional information about this case or other matters involving Nunez-Velazaquez is asked to contact the tip line of the prosecutor's office at 1-877-370-PCPO.

