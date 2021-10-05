Cops in Essex County, NJ are looking for these sex offenders and fugitives
Have you seen these Essex County fugitives?
Many of the 18 are wanted for sexual assault. Others are wanted for kidnapping, burglary and robbery.
Three fugitives are wanted for violating the provisions of "Megan's Law."
Authorities ask anyone with information about them to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Megan's Law Unit at 973-266-7204/7205 or the Essex County Sheriff's Office Warrant Squad at 973-621-4181.
Elvis Munoz
He is wanted for a sexual assault charge.
Rodney Johnson
He is wanted on a charge for failure to register as a sex offender.
Owen Parker
He is wanted on aggravated sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child.
Sergio Dominguez
He is wanted on a sexual assault charge.
Stalin Moreno
He is wanted on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Angel Gonzalez
He is wanted on a sexual assault charge.
Edwin Cotto
He is wanted on a robbery charge.
Omar Alvarado
He is wanted on an aggravated sexual assault charge.
Leonardo Chicaiza
No other information was immediately available.
Joaquim Lima
He is wanted on charges of sexual assault and child welfare endangerment.
Charles Richmond
He is wanted on a kidnapping charge.
Charles Taylor
No other information was immediately available.
Livinus Mbamara
He is wanted on a non-support charge.
Randall Brown
He is wanted on a burglary charge.
Wellington Leon
He is wanted for kidnapping.
Diaquan Downing
Last known address is Newark, New Jersey. He is wanted for violating the provisions of Megan's Law, which requires persons previously convicted of enumerated crimes to advise their local police department of their current residence and reside at the address provided.
Tariq Mayo
Last known address is East Orange, New Jersey. He is wanted for violating the provisions of Megan's Law, which requires persons previously convicted of enumerated crimes to advise their local police department of their current residence and reside at the address provided.
Iran Salmon
Last known address is Newark, New Jersey but is believed to be living in Kingston, Jamaica. He is wanted for violating the provisions of Megan's Law, which requires persons previously convicted of enumerated crimes to advise their local police department of their current residence and reside at the address provided.