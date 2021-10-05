Cops in Essex County, NJ are looking for these sex offenders and fugitives

Have you seen these Essex County fugitives?

Many of the 18 are wanted for sexual assault. Others are wanted for kidnapping, burglary and robbery.

Three fugitives are wanted for violating the provisions of "Megan's Law."

Authorities ask anyone with information about them to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Megan's Law Unit at 973-266-7204/7205 or the Essex County Sheriff's Office Warrant Squad at 973-621-4181.

Elvis Munoz

Elvis Munoz

He is wanted for a sexual assault charge.

Rodney Johnson

Rodney Johnson

He is wanted on a charge for failure to register as a sex offender.

Owen Parker

Owen Parker

He is wanted on aggravated sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

Sergio Dominguez

Sergio Dominguez

He is wanted on a sexual assault charge.

Stalin Moreno

Stalin Moreno

He is wanted on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Angel Gonzalez

Angel Gonzalez

He is wanted on a sexual assault charge.

Edwin Cotto

Edwin Cotto

He is wanted on a robbery charge.

Omar Alvarado

Omar Alvarado

He is wanted on an aggravated sexual assault charge.

Leonardo Chicaiza

Leonardo Chicaiza

No other information was immediately available.

Joaquim Lima

Joaquim Lima

He is wanted on charges of sexual assault and child welfare endangerment.

Charles Richmond

Charles Richmond

He is wanted on a kidnapping charge.

Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor

No other information was immediately available.

Livinus Mbamara

Livinus Mbamara

He is wanted on a non-support charge.

Randall Brown

Randall Brown

He is wanted on a burglary charge.

Wellington Leon

Wellington Leon

He is wanted for kidnapping.

Diaquan Downing

Diaquan Downing

Last known address is Newark, New Jersey. He is wanted for violating the provisions of Megan's Law, which requires persons previously convicted of enumerated crimes to advise their local police department of their current residence and reside at the address provided.

Tariq Mayo

Tariq Mayo

Last known address is East Orange, New Jersey. He is wanted for violating the provisions of Megan's Law, which requires persons previously convicted of enumerated crimes to advise their local police department of their current residence and reside at the address provided.

Iran Salmon

Iran Salmon

Last known address is Newark, New Jersey but is believed to be living in Kingston, Jamaica. He is wanted for violating the provisions of Megan's Law, which requires persons previously convicted of enumerated crimes to advise their local police department of their current residence and reside at the address provided.