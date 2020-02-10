Cops: Dozens of bikers, ATV riders taunted us at Pinelands ‘Blue Hole’

WINSLOW — Police say they were taunted by about 50 motorcycle and ATV riders when officers responded to the Blue Hole in the Pinelands on Sunday to reports of a large party.

Winslow police said they found loud music and empty bottles and cans, and about 100 motorcycles gathered at the lake in the Winslow Fish and Wildlife Management Area off Piney Hollow Road between Route 322 and the Atlantic City Expressway. Their riding was destroying the property, according to police.

While some of the attendees left when police showed up, nearly 50 drove back and forth past the officers in an attempt to taunt them, according to police.

Backup arrived in the form of State Police and State Park police, and officers found that the motorcycles and ATVs were brought to the lake using trailers, U-Hauls and pickup trucks and were not registered to anyone riding them, police said. The riders were from Philadelphia and Camden with none from Winslow, police said.

Officers impounded 14 of vehicles, police said. One person was charged with marijuana posession and another was arrested for outstanding warrants, according to police. They said 16 summonses were issued for destroying the property.

Police said that people are always welcome to visit Blue Hole to fish, hunt and "just to enjoy some peace and quiet."

According to the state Division of Fish & Wildlife, which manages the site, ATVs, off road vehicles, motorized trail bikes and snowmobiles are prohibited from all Wildlife Management Areas.

ATV's confiscated by Winslow police from the Blue Hole (Winslow Police)

