Cops do ticket blitz for weed, impaired driving at Six Flags parking lot

JACKSON — Dozens of attendees to Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure on Friday night got a real-life scare in the form of a summons for a traffic violation or a summons for possession of marijuana.

Jackson police said they made 87 motor vehicle stops and issued 32 motor vehicle summons on Route 537 outside Six Flags as part of a "directed enforcement detail in an effort to address distracted, aggressive and impaired driving.”

Route 537 is the main four lane road to the park bringing traffic from Route 195.

Officers on foot, bicycle and in police vehicles were also looking for “illegal activity” in the parking lot including and issued at least nine summons for marijuana possession, according to Jackson police.

One 25-year-old man from New York was rolling a blunt in the passengers seat while a 19-year-old from Union City threw a plastic bag with marijuana out his car window, according to police.

The nine incidents listed on the department Facebook all were issued summons, processed and released pending a court date. Marijuana possession is illegal in New Jersey.

"It is expected that additional details will be conducted in the future, here and in other areas of the township," police said in their Facebook post. A spokesman did not return immediately return a message on Tuesday morning.

Six Flags spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald would not say Tuesday whether the park was aware of the police detail on Friday.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. We do not publicly discuss details of our security procedures because doing so may compromise them," Fitzgerald said

Fright Fest runs though Saturday, Nov. 3.

