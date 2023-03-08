Cops discover 3 bodies in Morris County, NJ house

🔴 Police were called to a home in Roxbury Township Tuesday morning

🔴 Three people were found dead inside

🔴 Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said there was no threat to the community

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP — Three people were found dead in a house but the circumstances of their deaths are not clear.

Police were called to a house on Justine Place in the Succasunna section for a wellness check Tuesday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Investigators were at the home all day and into the night but Carroll did not disclose additional information about who was found dead except to say there was no threat to the community.

Prayers for the deceased

Mayor Jim Rilee held a moment of silence for those found dead at the start of Tuesday's Township Council meeting, according to TAP into Roxbury.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that it was believed to be a murder-suicide in which a father shot his wife and teenage son before taking his own life.

