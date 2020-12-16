Cops catch alleged bank robber by getting DNA off water bottle

Holy CSI in real life!

According to New Jersey State Police, a man walked into a TD Bank in Pemberton Borough in July of 2019, demanded cash, and threatened to shoot workers if he didn’t get it. Police say he wore socks over his hands, a dark blue hoodie with black pants and either goggles or sunglasses. Authorities say he made it look like he had a gun by holding a bottle in his sweatshirt pocket.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Cops say he fled on foot after getting the money and, sometime after leaving the bank, got rid of the bottle. In the investigation that happened afterward, authorities say, they recovered the bottle and sent it for DNA testing.

They say it worked.

According to a statement released by the New Jersey State Police, detectives were able to lift a DNA sample and send it into a national database where they found a match. Charged in the heist was Courtney Bell, a 36-year-old man from Browns Mills. The charges came down on Dec. 8 while Bell was already being held at Burlington County Jail on an unrelated matter.

So kids, don’t rob banks. But if you do, don’t drink out of the bottle you’re going to use as a pretend gun. And certainly don’t throw it on the ground leaving the bank.

Hmmm. I wonder if they’ll charge him for littering too.

