Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store

Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store

AT&T on Blackwood Clementon Road in Clementon (Google Street View)

CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township.

Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody, authorities say.

The alleged incident occurred after 8 p.m. on Monday, at the AT&T store along Blackwood Clementon Road in Clementon. Police received a call about a man with a gun inside the store. The call then disconnected.

Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect, according to police. A search of the area uncovered a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and hollow-point bullets, police say.

Jones was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of hollow-point bullets.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

Filed Under: Camden County, Clementon
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM