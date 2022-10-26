CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township.

Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody, authorities say.

The alleged incident occurred after 8 p.m. on Monday, at the AT&T store along Blackwood Clementon Road in Clementon. Police received a call about a man with a gun inside the store. The call then disconnected.

Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect, according to police. A search of the area uncovered a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and hollow-point bullets, police say.

Jones was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of hollow-point bullets.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

