Cop car hits and kills 12-year-old boy in NJ

FAIR LAWN — A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a marked Bergen County Sheriff’s Department vehicle on Route 208 on Sunday night.

Fair Lawn police said the boy had been walking along the road with a group of other boys around 9 p.m. He was struck by the vehicle, driven by Michael Sansevere, a Bergen County sheriff's officer who was on patrol in the area, police said.

Televised reports showed the road blocked off in the area of the Maple Avenue exit. There is no sidewalk and limited shoulder area along the road.

Sansevere was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but it wasn't clear if he was hurt in the crash. He has served with the sheriff's office for about 10 years.

Fair Lawn police told NorthJersey.com one of the boys in the group was the deceased's brother. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed

Fair Lawn public schools are closed this week for spring break, but authorities have not yet said if the boy is a student in the district. The district did not immediately return a message.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident but did not immediately return a message.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

