HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A convicted sex offender has been accused of lurking in a parked car at a local mall and filming a woman while pleasuring himself from the driver’s seat.

On Friday, officers from the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a report of the lewd act while seated in his vehicle in a parking lot of Hamilton Mall.

Qushine Tolbert, a 36-year-old man from Bridgeton, has been charged with fourth-degree lewdness observed by a child younger than 13.

NJ man was previously convicted of sex crime

Tolbert was previously convicted in 2022 of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact after being arrested in 2021 on similar charges.

He was also arrested for similar alleged incidents in 2016, according to court records and a Facebook post to a local page after the weekend incident.

Tolbert is listed on the state sex offender registry online as a tier two, moderate risk offender.

A known vehicle linked to Tolbert, a 2006 black Chevrolet Impala, matched the description of the car he was seen in at the mall, police said to Breaking AC.

A warrant was issued for Tolbert's arrest and he was in custody by Sunday.

His first court appearance was slated for Thursday.

Anyone with potential information on the case can contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700.

If convicted of the offense, Tolbert could face up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom