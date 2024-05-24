Explosion and fire at NJ utility site knocks out power in Sayreville

✅ A worker was burned in the incident at 11:45 a.m. Friday

SAYREVILLE — An explosion at a JCP&L substation knocked out power to over 3,000 homes and businesses late Friday morning in an outage that could last into Saturday morning.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig told New Jersey 101.5 that a worker with a contracted company was burned in the explosion and fire at the facility near Main Street and Sayreville Boulevard around 11:45 a.m.

The fire was the result of an equipment failure, according to Hoenig.

"We are working right now to isolate the damage and get the repair process going. The repairs are extensive and we do anticipate the outages extending into Saturday morning," Hoenig said.

JCP&L workers were also present at the time of the fire.

As of 2:30 p.m. around 4,000 customers, or 20% of JCP&L's customers in Sayreville, are without power.

Area affected by JCP&L power outage Area affected by JCP&L power outage in Sayreville 5/24/24 (JCP&L) loading...

Impact on school

Hoening said that ice and water will be made available later Friday afternoon.

The power outage forced an early dismissal for the Wilson School at 1:35 p.m., according to a message on the district website. After services at the school were also canceled.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Crews work on a substation in Sayreville after a fire and explosion 5/24/24 Crews work on a substation in Sayreville after a fire and explosion 5/24/24 (JCP&L) loading...

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

