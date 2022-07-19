NJ congresswoman arrested during abortion protest in Washington

A congresswoman from New Jersey was among several Democrats arrested outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The staff of U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, said on Twitter that the arrest happened while the representatives were marching to the high court "to protect abortion access."

A video shows the Democrat surrounded by demonstrators shouting "hands off our bodies!"

Michael Shanahan, a spokesman for Watson Coleman's office, said she was not handcuffed. She was led away by the arm to an area in a park marked off by police tape and held for about an hour with the other representatives, he said. She was charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

The arrests took place on First Street NE after demonstrators blocked the road around 1:20 p.m., according to U.S. Capitol Police. Demonstrators received three warnings before being arrested. By 1:35 p.m. the street was clear.

"A month ago, six reactionaries in robes ended the constitutional right to an abortion. They showed us they’re willing to eliminate our freedom to make decisions about our own bodies," Watson Coleman said in a statement. "The attacks on our personal freedoms must stop. On Friday, Democrats in the House passed legislation to protect the right to choose. We’ll continue to fight until the right to bodily autonomy has been restored to all Americans."

Police arrested 34 people, including 16 members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus in Congress.

The Hill reports that Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn; Ayanna Pressley D-Mass; Jackie Speier D-Calif.; Cori Bush D-Mo.; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Alma Adams D-N.C.; Veronica Escobar D-Texas; and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. were among the 16 arrested.

Erin Vogt, Michael Symons and Emily Grill contributed to this report

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

