Congress has more Rutgers grads than almost any other law school

If you ever thought Rutgers Law school wasn’t a force to be reckoned with, you were wrong.

New research shows Congress’ most popular law schools for America’s current elected politicians, and Rutgers is right up there in the top five in the country.

A study by HighRiseLegalFunding analyzed the House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and every governor’s office to find every official who went to law school and which one they attended to find the most popular law schools.

Interestingly, Rutgers, our state university, ranked high on the list, tied for fifth place on the list of schools that have turned out the most members of Congress of all law schools in the U.S.

Pretty impressive.

Rutgers University Law School has two alumni in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate. So those seeking a high-powered political career should consider attending Rutgers Law.

Coming in first with 20 alumni in Congress is Harvard.

Harvard Law School is the most popular law school for those at the highest government level. In the House of Representatives, there are 11 alumni from Harvard Law; among the senators are eight Harvard Law Alumni and one in Florida’s governor's mansion.

This includes some of the most well-known politicians, such as Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Chuck Schumer, alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Ranking second on the list of the most popular law schools for America’s high-level politicians is Georgetown University. The House of Representatives has seven Georgetown Law School alumni; there are also four in the Senate, alongside one in the Pennsylvania governor’s Mansion, making 12 current elected officials in high-level government positions.

In third place is Yale Law School, with eight politicians in Congress and the governor's mansions. The majority of the alumni are in the Senate, with six Senators. The presence of Yale Law School is well represented in the Senate, while there are also two graduates in the House of Representatives.

The University of Virginia’s Law School is the fourth most popular among high-level government graduates. There are two in the House of Representatives as well as two in the Senate, as well as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The University of Virginia is the highest ranking non-ivy league for the current sitting congress and governors.

Rutgers ties with four other universities in fifth place, with four law school graduates each.

North Carolina politicians' education is native to their state, with three of the five delegates for the House of Representatives having graduated from law school at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Also one of the senators is an alumnus from North Carolina Chapel Hill Law School.

Boston College has three Law School graduates in the House of Representatives, and Ed Markey is a senator for the state of Massachusetts.

The University of South Carolina has two alumni in the House of Representatives one in the Senate, and Henry McMaster is a UOSC law school graduate and state governor.

The University of Texas Austin Law School has four graduates in the House of Representatives, all representing the state of Texas.

