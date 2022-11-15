Companies are saying no to selfish jerks bringing in pets (Opinion)

This is probably 10 years too late but thank God it’s starting to happen. More and more signs are popping up indicating American business is fed up with selfish pet owners passing their dogs off as service animals.

In January of last year the U.S. Department of Transportation amended an Air Carrier Access Act rule which finally put an end to airlines having to allow untrained so-called emotional support animals onto planes. The days of imbeciles bringing pigs, peacocks, monkeys and miniature horses onto flights and causing disruptions are seeing an end.

Also good to see is retailers like this Walmart in nearby Bensalem, Pa. finally standing up to those who pretend a pet or untrained emotional support animal is the same as a service animal.

True service animals are incredibly well-trained and virtually never need to ride inside a shopping cart where the next unsuspecting and possibly allergic customer may be planning clothing or food items. So you have to love this sign if you’re on the side of common sense.

Indeed Walmart has been vocal prior to this. For a while now this has been found on the company’s website.

“Walmart welcomes service animals as defined by the ADA is our stores, and we recognize the important role they play in many of our customers’ lives. We do not allow pets in our stores.”

Further, I’ve already visited Walmart stores in New Jersey where in the last year I’ve seen the following sign out front.

“Non-service animals are not permitted in grocery stores under applicable food safety regulations. Service animals are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for persons with disabilities. Comfort or emotional support animals are not service animals. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

I’m pretty certain I mumbled a hearty “‘bout time!” when I first saw this. And it truly is.

This country has gone so far down the anthropomorphic rabbit hole it can barely think straight. If you want to believe your dog is your child that’s your business. But when your delusion crosses the line into affecting other people’s lives something’s got to give.

And that something is your dog’s shopping excursions.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

