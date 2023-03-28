Comic genius Bill Burr comes to NJ this summer

If you followed Bill Burr from the very start of his comedy career in 1992 I envy you. I was way late to this party. Even when his 2006 meltdown/tirade/triumph against a rude Philadelphia crowd happened I didn't catch it until a few years later on YouTube but I was hooked ever since.

If you don't know what I'm talking about, he was part of a solid comedy lineup that fateful day which a largely Philadelphia crowd was not appreciating and in typical Philly fashion was booing. Comics were cutting it short.

Burr had to follow Dom Irrera, a legend, a comic's comic if you will and the crowd had treated Dom terribly. That was all Burr could take. It was war.

He came out blistering, scolding the crowd for its behavior in the funniest, most visceral, most attacking way possible. He vowed to the crowd to do EVERY minute of his set and to not cut early like comics before him had.

Then in between insults he would shout out exactly how many minutes he still had left. So it went something like this:

"I hope you all f****** die and I hope the Eagles never win the Super Bowl!

FIVE minutes!

Let's talk about heart disease, something you're all gonna f****** die of, and I'm gonna laugh at your f****** funerals!"

It's too much of too much and hysterical and passionate and you can hear the whole thing here.

From then on I was a fan.

Here's a bit less caustic example of the genius at work.

He's a Grammy winner for one of his comedy albums. He's ranked 17th of the 50 Best Stand Up Comics of All Time by Rolling Stone. He's acted in over 20 films and been on a ton of television shows.

In July he'll be in Atlantic City.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino welcomes Bill Burr on Friday July 7 and Saturday July 8 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Both shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com or Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

I wonder if Philly fans will be there.

