Come to the Wildwoods for the 15th Annual Food and Music Festival

The 15th Annual Food and Music Festival will be held in the Wildwoods on Oct. 9. The festival was formerly known as the Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival.

The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music Street Fair on Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. featuring a full day of fantastic food options, music and shopping.

The festival will take place in Downtown Wildwood starting at Byrne Plaza along Pacific Avenue between Oak and Schellenger Avenues in Wildwood.

Organizers describe the event like this:

“The festival will include live music, delicious food, messy pie-eating contests, craft vendors and much more. The festival will provide fun for the kids with a “Kids Korner,” open from noon – 5 p.m., featuring games, pumpkin painting, and inflatable bounce houses. The festival is FREE to attend.”

You had me at “food.”

Seriously, this sounds like a great family event with activities for the kids and a beer garden for the adults. Of course, there are more attractions other than the beer garden: there will also be craft vendors and live music and, as the name suggests, lots and lots of food options.

For more information, visit either the Wildwoods website or the Chamber of Commerce site.

