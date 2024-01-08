The most gorgeous NJ wedding venue you never knew existed

Have you had enough of beaches, barns and castles when it comes to wedding venues? These all seem to me to be a little “been there, done that.”

Here's a wedding venue you never thought of. You may never even heard of it!

Anyone seeking an ideal location for an event, wedding, or posed photoshoot should consider the Somerset County Park Commission’s Colonial Park Gardens and Leonard J. Buck Garden.

Both gardens provide scenic locations with picturesque settings. The Park Commission is currently accepting reservations for both gardens.

Colonial Park Gardens offers scenic sites with botanical gardens, an award-winning rose garden, a flourishing perennial garden, an ornamental grass collection, a fragrance and sensory garden, and an Arboretum with flowering trees, shrubs, and dwarf conifers.

The gardens can accommodate events, ceremonies, and photoshoots. Leonard J. Buck Garden features exquisite, planted rock outcroppings, wildflowers, ferns, azaleas, rhododendrons, and diminutive alpines in a wooded, naturalistic setting.

The garden can accommodate photoshoots only. Reservations at all venues must be made within two weeks in advance.

Events and photoshoots include but are not limited to, birthdays, engagements, graduations, maternity, portraits, proms, quinceañeras, and weddings.

Permit holders and park visitors must agree that while using the facilities at the Somerset County Park Commission, discrimination against any person or group of people due to race, color, gender, disability, age, sexual orientation, national origin, and religious or political affiliation will not be tolerated. And we know you’ll agree to that!

💍 Cost of permits, wedding ceremonies and milestone events – $200 per hour, per venue.

💍 Wedding photoshoots – $175 per hour, per venue.

💍 Other events for posed photoshoots – $100 per hour, per venue.

💍 For reservations and information, call 908-722-1200, ext. 5721 for Colonial Park Gardens and ext. 5621 for Leonard J. Buck Garden.

💍 For more information about the Somerset County Park Commission click here.

This is a wedding your guests will be raving about for a long time.

