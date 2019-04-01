Colonia rallies around family of teen seriously hurt in February crash

WOODBRIDGE — It has been more than a month since twin brothers Kevin and Tyler Brown were both struck by an SUV while walking home from Colonia High School. This Friday night, a fundraiser dinner is being held to help the Brown family as Tyler continues what will be a lengthy recovery.

Township Councilwoman Debbie Meehan, who represents the Colonia section, said the community has put these types of events together before. She expects this one to draw at least 300 and as many as 500 people.

"Pretty much the (entire) town comes out to support them, whether they know the children or not," she said. "People will come just to hand (over) $10 and walk out the door."

In the Feb. 22 incident, Kevin sustained some bumps and bruises but is generally in good shape, according to Meehan. Tyler, who suffered critical injuries, has been released from the hospital and is now in a rehabilitation facility. The SUV driver stayed at the scene and Woodbridge police have not said if any charges are forthcoming.

Meehan said it's important for Colonia to keep Tyler in its thoughts, even with the collision now out of the headlines.

"He really has a long fight ahead of him, but he has turned the corner a bit, and he's doing better," Meehan said. "But he's still in serious condition."

Meehan said she has begun to receive checks from people she doesn't even know, and organizations around town have been donating gifts. Among those who will be serving food on Friday evening include a local Boy Scout troop, Kevin and Tyler's friends, and other students from Colonia Middle School and High School.

A GoFundMe page started by Kevin and Tyler's cousin has raised more than $21,000 for the family so far.

The dinner will be at the Colonia Fire House on Inman Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who would like more information can call Meehan at 732-382-0273. Checks may be made payable to the Woodbridge Community Charity Fund.

Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News." Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com .

What's So Great About The Garden State? Share your good news about New Jersey. First Name *

Last Name *

Your town (or your group's town) *

Your Phone Number *

Your Email Address *

Share your Good News *

Captcha

More from New Jersey 101.5: