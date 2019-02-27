NJ twins struck by SUV, one teen brother is ‘fighting for life’

WOODBRIDGE — A Colonia High School student was critically hurt when he and his twin brother were struck by an SUV while walking along a busy township road Friday.

Tyler and Kevin Brown were walking home from school on Feb. 22 when they were hit on New Dover Road near Devon Road, according to township police. The driver, who was alone in her vehicle, remained at the scene.

Kevin was treated and released from the hospital, while Tyler has remained in the ICU with extensive injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised about $13,000 in donations over three days to go toward the Brown family's medical bills and other expenses.

The fundraising page was setup by Dana Quinones, the victim's cousin.

In addition, the Colonia Fire House is hosting a spaghetti dinner with proceeds also going to the Brown family. The event at the facility on Inman Avenue is on Friday, April 5, according to the Colonia High School PTO .

New Dover Rd near Devon Rd, Colonia (Google Maps)

New Dover Road runs from Route 27 in Colonia to Oak Tree Road in Edison, including an overpass above the Garden State Parkway.

No motor vehicle violations or charges have been issued at this point, police said. The investigation continues and police have been searching for any surveillance video that might have captured the accident.

