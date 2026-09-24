The Collingwood Book Festival Returns

For 24 years, the Collingwood Book Festival has been bringing people together to celebrate the love of reading, and it's coming back to South Jersey this October.

The FREE festival takes over nearly six blocks of Haddon Avenue, filled with books, authors, exhibitors, and plenty of things to see and do throughout the day.

You can browse books from different sellers, check out local exhibitors, listen to storytellers and poetry readings, take part in workshops, and enjoy live performances throughout the day.

The festival takes place Saturday, October 3rd, on Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, so if you love books and discovering something new, it's a great way to spend the day.

Join The Celebration At The Award-Winning Book Festival In Collingswood

"Every year the avenue comes alive with readers connecting with over 60 presenting authors and an additional 275 authors and exhibitors, plus music, food, and literary games and activities. Our award-winning festival is the longest-running, largest literary event in the Delaware Valley."

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The festival runs from 10 am to 4 pm, so it's a fun way to spend a beautiful fall Saturday discovering some new books and experiencing the great atmosphere in Collingswood. Haddon Avenue is filled with coffee spots, restaurants, and shops, so you can easily make a whole day out of your visit.

For more information, click HERE.

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